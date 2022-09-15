Tom Ford closes Fashion Week with big hair, miles of sparkle

And there was an after-party of skimpy black lingerie paired with multicolored sequin jackets.

Madonna was joined by her daughter, Lourdes Leon, Chris Rock, Erykah Badu, Nicole Richie, Katie Holmes, Frances Tiafoe, Ciara and more.

Ford routinely mixes the sexes on his runway, as he did this time around. There was a bright pink suit for one of his men worn tone-on-tone with a tie and lighter shade of dress shirt. Thonged women got leather jackets, all in black, as did a man in short lace boxers emblazoned with Ford's eponymous brand name. Another of his men walked in a watery white dinner jacket.

Ford switched moods and slowed it down for his finale with Freddie Mercury’s “Time,” sending out sexy metallic sequined gowns in copper, and two-tone green and blue, on Bella and Gigi Hadid, respectively. There were other long sequined gowns, some with high slits and cut outs, in purple and sea green, and a sparkly bride holding an equally bedazzled bouquet.

His Studio 54 girls rocked huge hoop sequined earrings to match their sparkle as Mercury sang: “We've got to build this world together or we'll have no more future at all, because time, it waits for nobody.”

Was the end a Ford lament? A sentimental lookback? A processing of the pandemic, politics and where the immediate future is going?

The designer offered soft white couches to his guests, but no show notes, letting Mercury's words linger: “You don't need me to tell you what's gone wrong. You know what's going on. And it seems to me we’ve not cared enough or confided in each other at all. It seems like we’ve all got our backs against the wall.”

