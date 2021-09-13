Tom Ford wraps NY Fashion Week with a show of disco glam

His 120 guests — mandatory masks on — were seated on long, soft white couches at the David H. Koch Theater as Ford's models walked in capris and jacket sets of electric blue and pink, purple sequined party looks and embellished gold crop jackets — some all at the same time as his soundtrack pushed the party along.

Ford, the chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, significantly pared down his crowd to conclude New York's first full in-person fashion week since the pandemic began. Dozens of designers spread out over Manhattan and Brooklyn to welcome generally smaller crowds with varying degrees of attention paid to COVID precautions.