Tom Hoge rides a pair of eagles to 63, Las Vegas lead

“We still talk about the Presidents Cup, like some holes,” Si Woo Kim said. “Then I finish the hole, and Tom came over on 18 and I said, ‘If you make that one, I got to ask you to go throw the hat like the last hole Saturday.’”

McNealy now lives in Las Vegas and had more support than usual for a Thursday morning, a gallery he figures will grow on the weekend if he keeps this up.

Defending champion Sungjae Im joined Tom Kim in the large group at 65, particularly impressive because he played in the afternoon when low scores were harder to find.

Patrick Cantlay, who has a win and two runner-up finishes in his four appearances at the TPC Summerlin, had a steady diet of birdie chances from the 15- to 20-foot range and had to settle for a 67.

The low round for Hoge was unexpected because he had been fishing off the coast of Mexico the last two weeks, wanting to put the golf clubs away after a long season. He was in the mix for a Presidents Cup pick, though the oversight was not a surprise because he hadn't played well enough since his inaugural PGA Tour victory at Pebble Beach in early February.

“I didn't know where things would stand coming out today,” Hoge said.

He holed a 25-foot birdie putt on No. 6, then hit a gap wedge from 110 yards on No. 7 that hit the middle of the pin and crashed into the left side of the cup for eagle.

He followed with three more birdies over the next four holes, and then picked up a bonus with fast eagle putt on the 16th.

“It was an interesting day,” Hoge said. “I feel like I missed some very makeable birdie putts, but I holed some real nice, long ones for eagle on 16 and some other long ones. Certainly happy with the score, but I’ve got to make a lot of birdies the next few days.”

