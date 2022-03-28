Tomlin speaks out on minority hirings at NFL owners meeting

That, in Tomlin's estimation and actions, includes Flores, whose lawsuit has been a major topic this offseason. Flores was fired by the Dolphins despite helping turn around a floundering franchise in his three seasons as coach, going 19-14 the last two years.

Flores cites a string of text messages with Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview for the head coaching position. Those texts led Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as the new coach.

Belichick refused comment on the lawsuit and any role he might have had. Giants owner John Mara said Sunday he is not interested in any settlement with Flores and “I think the truth will come out. The allegations are false.”

One topic the AFC coaches generally avoided was the contract the Cleveland Browns gave to Deshaun Watson after acquiring him in a trade with Houston: a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. There's a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he's suspended by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

Watson was not indicted by two Texas grand juries on criminal charges of sexual misconduct, but he's facing 22 civil claims. Historically, the league has handed out suspensions in such situations.

Smith, taking over for the fired David Culley in Houston, is relieved that the Watson issue — the quarterback didn't play a down last season but was paid by the Texans — is behind his team.

“Not having Deshaun playing is not good for the league," Smith said, citing Watson as one of the NFL's best players. "For him to move on that has to be good.

“We want to be talking about Houston Texans football. Now, we’re able to do that. It is final.”

A former Super Bowl coach is returning to the league. The Indianapolis Colts hired John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Fox led Carolina and Denver to conference championships before losing in Super Bowls.

“This was a role I really wanted to add,’’ Colts coach Frank Reich said. Fox will work with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“A great complement to Gus,’’ Reich said of Fox. “Our goal with John coming in, not for him to bring his system to us but for him to come in and learn our system and contribute some of his experience. How it can fit.”

New England Patriots football team head coach Bill Belichick answers questions from journalists at a coaches press availability during the NFL owner's meeting, Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

New York Giants co-owner, president and CEO John Mara, front left, arrives for a presentation at the start of the NFL football owners meeting, Sunday, March 27, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith, left, speaks to journalists at a coaches press availability during the NFL owner's meeting, Monday, March 28, 2022, at The Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)