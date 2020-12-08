Tone deaf? Prince William's tour criticized amid pandemic

On Monday, Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon suggested that William and Kate travelled to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh despite their office being made aware of coronavirus restrictions for those wanting to cross the border.

Royal officials have said the visits were planned in consultation with the Scottish and Welsh governments, and that William and Kate were allowed to travel across the border because they were working.

Wales and Scotland have their own devolved governments and different sets of coronavirus restrictions from England even though they are all part of the U.K. Welsh and Scottish officials have discouraged people from the rest of the U.K. from travelling to their regions without a reasonable excuse in a bid to reduce the virus’s spread.

Britain has Europe's deadliest outbreak, at over 61,000 reported dead.

Britain's Kate Duchess of Cambridge at Cardiff Castle on Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Cardiff, Wales. Prince William and Kate Duchess of Cambridge are undertaking a short tour of the UK by train ahead of the Christmas holidays to pay tribute to the inspiring work in local communities. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP) Credit: Chris Jackson Credit: Chris Jackson

