Tony Awards land hosts Leslie Odom Jr. and Audra McDonald

This season’s nominations were pulled from just 18 eligible plays and musicals, a fraction of the 34 shows the season before. During most years, there are 26 competitive categories. This year there are 25 with several depleted ones.

Not everyone is happy with the way CBS is handling the awards this year. The bulk of the Tonys — the acting, directing and technical ones — will only be accessible to Paramount+ customers — with Odom's special then airing on CBS.

Odom broke through as the Tony-winning Aaron Burr in “Hamilton,” but McDonald is a nominee this time. She's hoping to break her own record for the most Tony Awards won by a performer for her work in a revival of the Terrence McNally play “Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.”

