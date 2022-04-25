Top Biden aide Richmond leaving for DNC ahead of midterms

“There are few people more capable of helping us continue to build on our successes and deliver our message as we head into the midterm elections,” said DNC chair Jaime Harrison in a statement. "We look forward to having Cedric join our already strong team as we continue to work in close partnership with the White House and our sister committees to protect and expand our Democratic majorities. The Democratic Party is all-in and leaving nothing to chance.”

Richmond, in a statement, said he was “thrilled that the President has entrusted me with helping boost the robust work already being done at the DNC to make sure that Democrats grow their majorities in the House and Senate, and increase the number of Democratic governors in state capitals around the country.”