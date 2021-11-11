Designer Christopher John Rogers tops starry CFDA awards

Rogers, whose purple ensemble was chosen by Vice President Kamala Harris for her inauguration, won for womenswear and Bode for menswear at the glittery ceremony — the fashion industry's version of the Oscars — which was held in person this year after a virtual-only ceremony in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The previously announced Fashion Icon award — the most visible celebrity award of the annual event — went to Zendaya, for what the CFDA called her “global impact on fashion.” The organization noted in a statement announcing the award that the actor-singer, 25, had been a supporter of both emerging and established designers. It also cited her clothing line Daya by Zendaya, launched in 2013 and featuring “gender-fluid designs in a full-size range.”