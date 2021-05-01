Top Democrats urge unity behind Newsom in California recall

Voters will get the chance in the all-but-certain election this fall to decide whether the first-term Democrat should be booted from office before his term ends. Delegates at the convention are some of the party's most hardworking organizers, who can knock on doors, make phone calls or provide a cheering section at rallies for Democratic candidates.

Newsom and his allies are also hoping to keep the entire party united behind him, and so far no other Democrats have announced plans to challenge him.

With no other major contests on the state ballot this year, Newsom’s expected fall recall election will be one of the highest profile races in California and the nation. Republicans angered by Newsom's liberal policies launched the recall in early 2020 and his pandemic response fueled anger among a wider swath of voters. Democrats cast the effort as an attack on the state's progressive values, a theme that echoed through the convention.

Lee, who represents Oakland, said recalling Newsom would thwart California's efforts to build more affordable housing and curb homelessness.

“A recall against Gov. Newsom would not only be a setback in resolving the housing crisis, it would be bad for all Californians," she said.

State Controller Betty Yee said a special election could cost $90 million, which she called a waste of taxpayer money that could be better spent elsewhere. State finance officials have not yet done a formal estimate of the total cost.

In the recall, voters will be asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? He cannot run on the second ballot. Votes for that question will only be tallied if more than half of voters want Newsom gone.

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, former congressman Doug Ose and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner are among the Republicans running to replace him.

The convention's theme was California Strong, and the morning session featured stories from nurses, teachers and others who struggled during the pandemic.

Harris' planned remarks are highly anticipated among California Democrats, who helped her rise through the state's political ranks, from San Francisco district attorney to state attorney general to U.S. senator, before she was chosen by Joe Biden for his presidential ticket.

