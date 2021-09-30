Top dog: Greek leader's pet interrupts news conference

He adopted Peanut after visiting animal welfare volunteers on World Stray Animals Day in April. The dog, who typically wears a blue bandana over his collar, has been spotted roaming the rooms of the official residence, known as Maximos Mansion.

Mitsotakis’ government has led efforts to crack down on animal cruelty.

Parliament last year voted to make serious animal abuse punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Last week, lawmakers approved plans to create a national pet registry with DNA samples of cats and dogs that have not been sterilized.

Last year, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, a former senior judge, adopted Calypso, a stray cat rescued on the island of Karpathos.

The two have been photographed together for social media posts.

Caption Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger pats Peanut the dog of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis as they leave Maximos Mansion in Athens, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis

Caption Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis makes statements with his Slovak counterpart Eduard Heger during a news conference at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis) Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis Credit: Thanassis Stavrakis