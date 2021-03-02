Top EU official pledges more support for Ukraine

“Unfortunately, Russia has not reciprocated Ukraine’s positive steps to implement the Minsk agreements,” Michel said. “That’s why our economic sanctions against Russia will remain in place. Russia is a party to this conflict and not a mediator.”

Zelenskiy thanked Michel, noting that his visit is a “demonstration that Ukraine doesn't remain alone."

At the same time, Michel, on his first visit to Ukraine, urged the country's government to step up efforts to combat corruption and conduct judicial reforms.

“And much needs to be done in judicial reform and the fight against corruption,” Michel said. “Ukrainian citizens deserve a judicial system that respects justice, applies it and demonstrates that there is no impunity for crimes. We will support you at every stage of your path to the rule of law and judicial reform in Ukraine.”

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, right, and European Council President Charles Michel visit a checkpoint in the town of Shchastya in the war-hit Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited