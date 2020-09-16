Top EU official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

The EU also plans to dedicate a quarter of its budget to tackling climate change and to work to shift 1 trillion euros ($1.1 trillion) in investment toward making the EU’s economy more environmentally friendly over the next 10 years.

According to the EU, its greenhouse gas emissions already decreased by 23% between 1990 and 2018, qa period when the economy grew by 61%.

World leaders agreed five years ago in Paris to keep global warming below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), ideally no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) by the end of the century. Scientists say countries will miss both of those goals by a wide margin unless drastic steps are taken to begin cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Von der Leyen also confirmed the EU is working on a kind of carbon tax aimed at avoiding a situation in which EU countries reduce emissions, but at the same time import goods embedded with CO2.

“Carbon must have its price because nature cannot pay this price anymore," she said.

While endorsing the idea of a “carbon border adjustment mechanism,” at EU borders, Green members of the European Parliament said the proposed 55% cut to emissions was not enough, pushing for a 65% reduction.

“Droughts & global fires show that we need more effort to limit #GlobalWarming," the Greens group wrote in a message posted on Twitter.

Environment organization Friends of the Earth was also critical, urging the EU to opt for a fossil-free economy “to avoid devastating warming," while Greenpeace accused the Commission of trying to offset emission cuts in polluting sectors including energy, transport and farming, “with emissions absorbed by carbon sinks like forests and soil."

Greenpeace also regretted that the European Parliament opened the door for fossil-fuel subsidies in the EU’s Just Transition Fund, a expected package of some €17.5 billion to support the regions most affected by the transition toward climate neutrality.

“Expecting local communities to kick their reliance on fossil fuels by funding gas is like trying to cycle faster by pedalling backwards. Only the oil and gas industry will benefit from investment in gas infrastructure that will be around for decades, when scientists are asking countries to completely decarbonize as soon as possible," said Greenpeace EU climate and energy campaigner Silvia Pastorelli.

