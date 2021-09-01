'Top Gun: Maverick' flies to 2022 due to coronavirus surge

Until recently, Paramount was gearing up to release “Maverick.” The studio last month teased the film's first 13 minutes at CinemaCon, the annual exhibitor convention.

Paramount hasn't kept all of its films. It has sold off some release, like “The Tomorrow War," with Chris Pratt, to streamers. “Infinite,” a poorly reviewed sci-fi thriller with Mark Wahlberg, debuted directly on Paramount+. But films like “Top Gun: Maverick” would in normal times hope to approach as much as $1 billion in worldwide box office.

Universal's “F9" has grossed more than any other movie during the pandemic, with more than $700 million in ticket sales. But most of its receipts came before the delta variant surge. Paramount's “A Quiet Place Part II," one of the first tentpoles to wade into theaters earlier this year, took in close to $300 million worldwide.