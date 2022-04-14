'Top Gun' to star at Cannes film fest under Ukraine shadow

As usual, most of the directors in the competition are men. Last year, when the festival resumed for the first time after a virus-driven shutdown, Julia Ducournau became only the second woman in Cannes history to win the top prize, for her film “Titane” — a wild body-horror thriller featuring sex with a car and a surprisingly tender heart.

Cannes' international village of flag-waving pavilions annually hosts more than 80 countries from around the world. But organizers said no Russian delegations would be welcome at the most global of film festivals this year because of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Cannes is showing a film about composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky by Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov, who recently fled Russia for Berlin, Fremaux said.

The Russian government accused Serebrennikov, one of Russia's most prominent directors, of embezzlement in a case that was protested by the Russian artistic community and in Europe.

