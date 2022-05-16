Top Kenyan presidential candidate picks female running mate

Odinga praised Karua as an “exceptional leader with high principles," adding that by choosing her he has demonstrated his confidence in the leadership of women.

Opinion polls show a tight race between Odinga and Ruto in the increasingly feisty fight to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyatta, who has served two terms, fell out with his deputy at the start of his second term when Kenyatta and Odinga — who had lost the 2017 polls — shook hands in public in what was seen as a show of unity after divisive elections.

But the so-called handshake incident in 2018 rattled Ruto, who saw it as a betrayal. Ruto and Kenyatta have since been at loggerheads, sometimes attacking each other's records in public. Kenyatta is actively backing Odinga.

Voting, which is scheduled for Aug. 9, could yet again test Kenya's political stability in the event of a disputed outcome.

Kenyan elections often end in legal suits and a fiercely fought election in 2007 sparked ethnic violence in which more than 1,000 people were killed.