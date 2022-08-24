Top PGA Tour players to commit to 20-event big money slate

The changes stem from several meetings among top players that began at the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Ireland last month and culminated with a players-only meeting involving 23 top players at the BMW Championship last week.

Players who take part next year will be determined by the Player Impact Program, which has been revised. The tour said 20 would come from this year's PIP program and from another list that involves the new criteria.

The tour is moving away from a system geared toward Q-rating and social media and moving more toward television exposure, media mentions and fan awareness.

The PIP bonus pool goes from $50 million to $100 million next year, with the leading player getting a $15 million bonus.

The announcement comes at the season-ending Tour Championship, where the winner of the FedEx Cup gets $18 million. The LIV Golf series is expected to announce a new batch of PGA Tour players that is likely to include as many as six players.

