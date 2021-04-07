Top Polish academic sees threat in plan for new state body

Czarnek said that it would be launched in 2023 to coincide with the 550th anniversary of the birth of Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus. He said details are still under discussion and would be made public later.

Speaking to the state TV news portal Tuesday, Czarnek denied that there is any intention to liquidate PAN.

However, Duszynski said the large amount of state funds that would go to the new program would inevitably deprive PAN of resources.

Many academics have been suspicious of Czarnek since he took the portfolio late last year, due to his ultra-conservative views on several issues.

Czarnek has said that LGBT people aren’t equal to “normal people,” women were created to produce children and voiced support for corporal punishment.

He has also alleged that a “dictatorship of left-liberal views” dominates higher education, which he has vowed to fight.

After his appointment, many Polish academics — among them members of the Polish Academy of Sciences — signed an open letter denouncing him and vowing to boycott him.