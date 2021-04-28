Top Polish court to rule if EU or national law has primacy

On the eve of the pending Constitutional Tribunal ruling, retired judges from the court expressed concerns that it could be step toward Poland's eventual departure from the EU. They argued that a euroskeptic like Pawlowicz should not have been involved in the decision.

“A judge who, as an active politician, has repeatedly and violently expressed her negative attitude toward the European Union and Poland's membership in the Union, should not sit on the bench, let alone preside at the hearing,” the retired judges wrote.

Countries that join the EU are supposed to bring their laws and regulations in line with other member nations in areas ranging from competition and trade to justice affairs and corruption, among many others. Poland, a former communist state, joined the bloc in 2004, and the economic growth and travel freedoms that have come with membership have made EU membership very popular among Poles.

Opponents of the Law and Justice government often accuse it of creating conditions that will one day lead to Poland being forced to leave the EU.

The Constitutional Tribunal’s ruling could add to tensions between Warsaw and Brussels over adherence to the rule of law.

The Polish government argued in March that the EU court had overstepped its authority by declaring the superiority of European law over the Polish Constitution.

The issue of whether national or EU law has primacy has come up in the 27-member bloc before, including last year when Germany’s highest court cast doubt on key eurozone stimulus efforts.

In reaction to that matter, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, argued that European law always takes precedence.

Von der Leyen said in a written explanation to the European Parliament that European Community law “has primacy over national law and that rulings of the European Court of Justice are binding on all national courts."

“The final word on EC law is always spoken in Luxembourg,” where the EU's top court is based, she said. “Nowhere else.”

___

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.