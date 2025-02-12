Top-ranked Auburn snaps back with an 80-68 win over Vanderbilt

Chaney Johnson finished with 20 points for Auburn, and Johni Broome had 17.

The Tigers scored the first 15 points as they snapped back from their home loss to Florida last weekend. Vanderbilt rallied and finally hit its first 3 on the Commodores' ninth try seconds before halftime to pull to 34-32.

Vanderbilt (17-7, 5-6) took its first lead with a 3 by Jason Edwards early in the second. The Commodores last led 49-48 on a putback by Chris Manon.

Auburn answered with a 12-2 run to squelch Vanderbilt's hopes at its biggest win this season.

Edwards finished with 13 points for Vanderbilt. AJ Hoggard and Devin McGlockton each added 10. McGlockton also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

Takeaways

Auburn: The Tigers remain undefeated in league play away from home to start a two-game road swing. They also improved to 14-0 against unranked opponents.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores are 2-3 against Top 25 teams with this their first loss at Memorial Gym as they now are 12-2 at home this season.

Key moment

Johnson took control back for Auburn with a 3 as he scored nine straight to give the Tigers a 57-49 lead with 11:38 left.

Key stat

Auburn turned it over just twice in the second half and finished with eight.

Up next

Rivalry Saturday as Auburn visits Alabama and Vanderbilt goes to No. 5 Tennessee.

