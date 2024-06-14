Top-ranked Jannik Sinner to play singles and doubles for Italy at the Paris Olympics

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner will compete in both singles and doubles at the Paris Olympics, the Italian tennis federation said Friday.

This will be the first Summer Games for the 22-year-old Sinner, who reached the top spot in the men's rankings this week following his run to the semifinals of the French Open, where he lost to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner won the Australian Open in January, his first Grand Slam title. He is 33-3 in 2024 with three titles.