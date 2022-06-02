Top-seeded Oklahoma rolls past Northwestern 13-2; Texas next

That was the only hit Oklahoma starter Hope Trautwein (19-1) allowed. She struck out seven and walked five in 4 2/3 innings to claim the win.

Oklahoma took over in the bottom of the third. The Sooners tied it up on an RBI single by Johns that scored Rylie Boone. Williams walked Jocelyn Alo — the two-time USA Sotball Collegiate Player of the Year — to bring up Jennings with the bases loaded. Jennings, also a first- team All-American, put Williams' first pitch over the fence in center field to give the Sooners a 5-1 lead and control for good. It was Jennings' 25th home run of the season.

Johns' grand slam in the fourth put the Sooners up 13-1.

