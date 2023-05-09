Top Spanish court considers far-right challenge to LGBT law

It also attacked the introduction of gender self-identification, which allows anyone to change their legal gender without prior authorization from a doctor or judge, endangers women's rights. It referred to the case of a convicted rapist being held in a women's prison in Scotland while transitioning. That inmate was transferred to a men's prison after being assessed by prison authorities.

Vox further hit out at a clause that allows intersex children aged between 12 and 16 to request surgery, as long as they are considered mature and informed enough to do so.

Vox has stoked culture wars in Spain by resisting any criticism of Spain’s 20th-century dictatorship, denying that domestic violence is a problem and linking unauthorized migration with increased violence. It has pushed a so-called “parental pin” policy in regions where it is influential, allowing parents to opt their children out of classes that they consider against their principles.

The party hopes to make a strong showing in May 28 local elections and in Spain’s general election at the end of the year. If Vox performs well in the December vote, it would try to force the center-right Popular Party into a national coalition.

On Tuesday, the German government announced that it was also planning to introduce a law allowing people to change gender without medical involvement, as several European governments reassess legislation affecting transgender rights.

Vox's leader, Santiago Abascal, has been widely praised by former U.S. president Donald Trump. Vox's legal challenge comes as Republican-controlled US states issue a raft of restrictions on LGBT students in the name of parental rights or protecting other students.