Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge

In recent weeks, the Taliban have gained several strategic districts, particularly along the borders with Iran, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Taliban control more than one-third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers. A Taliban claim that they control 85 percent of the districts is widely seen as exaggerated.

After Miller’s departure, a two-star admiral based at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul will oversee the U.S. military’s role in securing the American diplomatic presence in Kabul, including defending the Kabul airport.

Miller’s departure does not reduce the scope of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan, since McKenzie will assume the authorities now held by Miller to conduct airstrikes in defense of Afghan government forces under certain circumstances.

The conditions under which such strikes might be used are not clear, nor is it known for how long McKenzie will keep the strike authority.