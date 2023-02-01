Top US official urges WHO to address sexual misconduct

“If the allegations are substantiated, disciplinary action will be taken,” Tedros said.

According to confidential documents obtained by the AP, senior WHO directors were informed of a sexual harassment allegation made against Waqanivalu in 2018. The accuser was later informed that pursuing a formal investigation might not be the best option for her.

In his interviews with WHO investigators, Waqanivalu “categorically” denied that he had ever sexually assaulted anyone. He declined to comment to the AP.

In recent years, WHO has been plagued by numerous reports of misconduct. In May 2021, the AP reported that senior WHO managers were informed of sex abuse allegations during an Ebola outbreak in Congo but did little to stop it. A panel appointed by WHO later found that more than 80 workers under WHO's direction sexually abused women.

No senior WHO officials tied to the exploitation have been fired. Tedros said Tuesday that three WHO staffers who had been on administrative leave following the abuse allegations had now returned to work, after a U.N. investigation disputed findings by an independent panel that they had engaged in “managerial misconduct.”

At the session on Tuesday, a Fijian delegate to WHO said all individuals accused of sexual misconduct should be treated fairly. She said the officials at WHO who had leaked “highly confidential information” should be held responsible. “Due process must be respected and all individuals involved must be treated fairly,” the official said.

The Western Pacific regional director Waqanivalu was seeking to replace at WHO was put on leave in August, months after the AP reported that numerous staffers had accused him of racist and abusive behavior that compromised the U.N. agency's response to COVID-19.

Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.