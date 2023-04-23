X

Torchlight march marks mass deaths of Armenians

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
30 minutes ago
About 10,000 people bearing torches have marched through Armenia’s capital to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — About 10,000 people bearing torches on Sunday night marched through Armenia’s capital to commemorate the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed in Ottoman Turkey more than a century ago.

The march from a central square to a sprawling memorial complex began with activists burning the flags of Turkey and Azerbaijan. Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have spiraled in recent months since the blockage of the road leading to the ethnic Aremenian region of Nagorno-Karabakh within Azerbaijan.

Historians estimate that, in the last days of the Ottoman Empire, up to 1.5 million Armenians were killed by Ottoman Turks in what is widely regarded as the first genocide of the 20th century.

Armenians have long pushed for the deaths to be recognized as genocide.

While Turkey concedes that many died in that era, the country has rejected the term genocide, saying the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest during the Ottoman Empire’s collapse.

Armenia on Monday formally observes Genocide Remembrance Day, marking the start of the killings in 1915.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Gunfire took their son at 20. Now it takes his daughter, 12
2
NBCUniversal CEO Shell ousted over ‘inappropriate conduct’
3
Guardians LHP Logan Allen strikes out 8, wins MLB debut
4
Hurricanes roll to 5-2 win, take 3-1 series lead over Isles
5
Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top