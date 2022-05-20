dayton-daily-news logo
Tornado hits western German city; at least 30 injured

Lightning flashes across the night sky in Stuttgart, Geremany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Andreas Rosar/dpa via AP)

Lightning flashes across the night sky in Stuttgart, Geremany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Andreas Rosar/dpa via AP)

Updated 38 minutes ago
Police in Germany say at least 30 people have been injured, 10 of them seriously, after a tornado struck the western city of Paderborn

BERLIN (AP) — A tornado swept through the western German city of Paderborn on Friday, injuring at least 30 people as it blew away roofs, toppled trees and sent debris flying for miles, authorities said.

Meteorologists had warned that heavy rainfall and hail were expected in western and central Germany on Friday, with storms producing wind gusts up to 130 kph (81 mph). Storms on Thursday had already disrupted traffic, uprooted trees that toppled onto rail tracks and roads, and flooded hundreds of basements in western Germany.

“30 to 40 injured, at least 10 of them seriously,” Paderborn police said Friday after the tornado. They urged people to remain in their houses so as not to hamper rescue efforts or endanger themselves.

Heavy storm damage was also reported in the nearby town of Lippstadt. A church steeple in the town was toppled and the German news agency dpa reported that more than 100 people were temporarily trapped in a local open air pool after fallen trees blocked the exit.

The regional fire service said all available rescuers were being deployed to the area.

Police said two French citizens died after their motorized paraglider was caught by a strong gust of wind shortly after taking off Thursday from an airfield in Ballenstedt, 175 kilometers (109 miles) southwest of Berlin. Police in Saxony-Anhalt state said the pair, both 59, were urged to land because of a forecast for an abrupt change in the weather.

Shortly after the warning, “they appear to have been hit by a gust of wind that caused the paraglider to collapse, and the air vehicle crashed onto a field from a height of about 40 meters (131 feet),” police said.

Schools in the western city of Cologne closed before midday Friday to give students time to make it home safely before the storms hit.

Further south in Ahrweiler county, all schools remained closed Friday. More than 130 people were killed in the region last summer after it was hit by a flash flood in July.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

A damaged car is seen after a storm in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

A damaged car is seen after a storm in Paderborn, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP)

A fire fighter is seen near a damaged car after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

A fire fighter is seen near a damaged car after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

A fire fighter is seen near a damaged car after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Fire fighters remove debris after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Fire fighters remove debris after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Fire fighters remove debris after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

A fire engine is seen near an uprooted tree after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

A fire engine is seen near an uprooted tree after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

A fire engine is seen near an uprooted tree after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Cars drive on the flooded B7 road in the Hubbelrath district, Duesseldorf, Germany Friday, May 20, 2022. (David Young/dpa via AP)

Cars drive on the flooded B7 road in the Hubbelrath district, Duesseldorf, Germany Friday, May 20, 2022. (David Young/dpa via AP)

Cars drive on the flooded B7 road in the Hubbelrath district, Duesseldorf, Germany Friday, May 20, 2022. (David Young/dpa via AP)

A rescued buzzard is held by a volunteer after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

A rescued buzzard is held by a volunteer after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

A rescued buzzard is held by a volunteer after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

People stand in front of a damaged house after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

People stand in front of a damaged house after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

People stand in front of a damaged house after a suspected tornado in Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Debris lies in front of the Catholic Church of St. Clemens whose spire was destroyed, in Hellinghausen near Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Debris lies in front of the Catholic Church of St. Clemens whose spire was destroyed, in Hellinghausen near Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Debris lies in front of the Catholic Church of St. Clemens whose spire was destroyed, in Hellinghausen near Lippstadt, Germany, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

