Tornadoes pummel Alabama, killing at least 5

“We have been told to be prepared for another round of storms,” said Maj. Clay Hammac of the Shelby County sheriff’s department.

First lady Jill Biden postponed a planned trip to Birmingham and Jasper, Alabama, because of the severe weather, her office said in a news release.

More than 35,000 customers were without power in Alabama as of Thursday evening.

Forecasters warned of dangerous thunderstorms, flash floods and possible twisters from eastern Mississippi into western Georgia, and northward into Tennessee and Kentucky. Flash flood warnings and watches extended to the western Carolinas. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued an emergency declaration for 46 counties as the severe weather approached, and officials opened shelters in and around Birmingham.

Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

State troopers closed all lanes of a section of Interstate 65 near Cullman after floodwaters covered the roadway. The highway was reopened later in the day.

Mississippi had a storm-related death on Wednesday. Ester Jarrell, 62, died when a large tree toppled over onto her mobile home after heavy rain soaked the ground, a Wilkinson County official told The Associated Press.

___

McGill reported from New Orleans. Associated Press writer Kim Chandler in Montgomery and photographer Butch Dill in Alabama contributed to this report.

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

A house is totally destroyed after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighters survey damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Damage is seen to a home after a tornado passed through the Eagle Point subdivision, Thursday, March 25, 2021, near Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter surveys damage to a house where the family was trapped, but were able to get out after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter works with residents to remove fallen trees blocking roads for rescue crews to get past after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter surveys damage after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

A firefighter marks a board after he cleared a home from a tornado that touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Residents cut away debris after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Trees sit uprooted along SR 31 after a tornado came through on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Trees sit uprooted along SR 31 after a tornado came though on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for “long-track strong tornadoes.” Thousands were without electricity after strong winds knocked down power lines. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Residents work to remove fallen trees blocking roads for rescue crews to get past after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. Authorities reported major tornado damage Thursday south of Birmingham as strong storms moved through the state. The governor issued an emergency declaration as meteorologists warned that more twisters were likely on their way. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Workers at Cahaba Tractor work to protect the damaged roof of the business after being hit by a tornado on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

A firefighter marks a house after a tornado touches down south of Birmingham, Ala., in the Eagle Point community damaging multiple homes. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings for Alabama and surrounding states. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

4 Wheel Parts on SR 31 is littered with debris after a direct hit from a tornado on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. People inside were unharmed. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt

Workers board up damage to BedZZZExpress on SR 31 after a tornado hit on a day of extended severe weather, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Pelham, Ala. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Alabama and surrounding states where forecasters said conditions were ripe for “long-track strong tornadoes.” Thousands were without electricity after strong winds knocked down power lines. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) Credit: Vasha Hunt Credit: Vasha Hunt