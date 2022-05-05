Tornadoes strike Texas, Oklahoma, cause widespread damage

More than 2,900 customers remained without power in Seminole late Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Gas & Electric, more than 63% of the utility customers in the city.

The Academy of Seminole took a direct hit but no one was injured, the school said on Facebook.

Video footage from Oklahoma TV station KOCO showed a tornado hit a marijuana farm in the nearby town of Maud.

Several roads and highways were closed Thursday morning in parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas because of flash flooding.

In Bixby, Oklahoma, located south of Tulsa, officials opened a temporary shelter at a church after thunderstorms flooded some homes and streets in one neighborhood.

In East Texas, a tornado on Thursday damaged several campers and buildings at an RV park in Rusk County, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez told KTRE-TV. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported one person was injured after being hit by a tree.

On Wednesday, a “large and dangerous tornado” was spotted in the rural community of Lockett, about 170 miles (275 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, said the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma.

The weather service said it found damage near Lockett from an EF3 tornado, which has winds speeds of up to 165 mph (265 kph).

There were no significant injuries or deaths to residents in Wilbarger County, where Lockett is located, Sheriff Brian Fritze told KAUZ-TV. He said several homes and barns appeared to sustain extensive damage.

In Washington County in northwest Arkansas, officials performed more than 30 water rescues as heavy rainfall flooded homes and streets in the cities of Fayetteville and Johnson, KHBS/KHOG-TV reported.

The storms on Wednesday and Thursday were the latest in several rounds of severe weather in the central United States. Last week, a tornado damaged more than 1,000 buildings in the Wichita suburb of Andover, Kansas. Three University of Oklahoma meteorology students died in a car crash while returning from storm chasing.

The storms, which were moving east into other southern U.S. states, could bring more tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, and the threat of severe weather will continue Friday in parts of the South and over the weekend in the central Plains and Midwest, the weather service said.

Paul Campbell, Founder of the academy of Seminole, walks through the damage caused by a tornado to the school building in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022.

LeAnn Morgan cleans up tornado damage in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022.

William Hawkins cleans up tornado damage in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022.

Tony Dowdy, of Victory Family Church, helps clean up tornado damage in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022.

Debris covers the sign for The Academy of Seminole after severe weather passed the area in Seminole, Okla., on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Tiffani Coker rode out the storm in the restored gun vault with her family and school janitor at the school in Seminole, Okla. on Thursday, May, 5, 2022.