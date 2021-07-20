Toronto Film Festival to open with ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

“Clifford the Big Red Dog,” featuring David Alan Grier as the voice of the children’s book character, is another gala presentation.

The festival will also host the world premiere of Terence Davies’ “Benediction,” about English poet Siegfried Sassoon, starring Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi, as well as Justine Bateman's directorial debut “Violet,” starring Olivia Munn.

Previously announced premieres include Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” Tahir Rana’s “Dionne Warwick; Don’t Make Me Over,” Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty,” writer-director-actor Mélanie Laurent’s “The Mad Women’s Ball,” and Alison Klayman’s Alanis Morissette documentary “Jagged.” The festival will also host an IMAX screening of Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” to follow its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

A few selections from Cannes will also screen including Joachim Trier’s “The Worst Person in the World,” Jacques Audiard’ s “Paris, 13th District,” and Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island.”

Zhang Yimou’s “One Second,” about a man escaping a concentration camp to see his daughter, will serve as the closing night film in its North American premiere.

The Canadian government said Monday that the border will open to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents beginning Aug. 9, and open to the rest of the world by Sept. 7. The festival is also planning to make films available online for press and industry unable to travel.

TIFF will run from Sept. 9-18 and return to in-person screenings in many of its usual downtown Toronto venues, like the TIFF Bell Lightbox, Roy Thomson Hall, and the Princess of Wales Theatre.