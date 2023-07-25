BreakingNews
Donny Osmond chronicles his life in touring Vegas show
X

Toronto police seek suspects after luxury cars are stolen from a car dealership in broad daylight

Nation & World
48 minutes ago
Toronto police are seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from a car dealership

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police are seeking help from the public to identify three suspects who allegedly stole luxury vehicles from a car dealership.

Police said Monday they responded to a vehicle theft call just after 3:40 p.m. on Saturday at a dealership in the downtown area of Dundas Street East and Carroll Street area.

They say three people entered the dealership and stole three luxury vehicles.

The stolen vehicles are a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn without a license plate, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario plate number CYAA632, and a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario plate number CXCY439. The combined value of the cars is worth more than 1 million Canadian dollars ($750,000)

The vehicles were last seen driving northbound on Carroll Street.

Police have released images of the suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers. The suspects are wearing masks in the photos.

Toronto has seen a large spike in car thefts this year.

In Other News
1
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street opens mixed ahead of Big Tech earnings
3
Land mines are in place around a Russian-occupied nuclear plant in...
4
A firefighting plane crashes as fires rage out of control and new...
5
Saquon Barkley, Giants settle on 1-year deal worth up to $11 million...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top