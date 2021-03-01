Toronto vaccinates police officers before those 80 or above

The Ontario provincial government has said those 80 and above will start getting vaccinated in the third week of March, but some regions of the province have already started vaccinating those residents while the province sets up a website to make appointments. York region, a suburb of Toronto, has set up a website allowing for online bookings and Halton, a suburb to the west of Toronto, is also about to do so.

Authorities haven’t said which essential workers will be vaccinated but police started to get doses Monday. Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer, said the list has not been finalized.