Toronto's José Berríos has no-hitter through 6 innings against Orioles

Credit: AP

Nation & World
26 minutes ago
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos has a no-hitter through six innings against the Baltimore Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos has a no-hitter through six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

Berríos retired the first 13 batters before Austin Hays walked on a full count with one out in the fifth. Aaron Hicks then popped out and Hays was caught stealing.

Wednesday night's game was scoreless until George Springer hit a solo homer off Orioles starter Kyle Bradish with one out in the sixth inning. In the bottom half, Berríos struck out the first two batters before hitting Ramón Urías with a pitch with two outs. He then struck out Gunnar Henderson looking.

Berríos has struck out four. He has thrown 66 pitches, 46 for strikes. He came into the game with a 9-0 lifetime record against the Orioles.

Though no one has come close to getting a hit off Berríos, Josh Lester hit a sharp line drive that was caught by first baseman Cavan Biggio, and Berríos caught a liner to the mound hit by Adley Rutschman.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

