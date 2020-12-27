Torrid Ravens get jump on Giants, roll to easy 27-13 victory

Daniel Jones started at quarterback for New York after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His passing numbers — 24 for 41 for 252 yards — were reflective of the heavy pressure he received from Baltimore's relentless rush.

The Ravens had six sacks, and Jones was flushed out of the pocket on several other occasions.

Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, completed 17 of 26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 80 yards as part of a rushing attack that eclipsed 100 yards for the 38th consecutive game.

Gus Edwards rushed for 85 yards and rookie J.K. Dobbins gained 77 yards on the ground before leaving with a chest injury.

The Ravens opened the game with an 82-yard drive that consumed more than eight minutes and ended with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Marquise Brown.

New York's first possession went quite differently. The Giants twice jumped offside and Jones nearly threw an interception during a three-and-out.

Baltimore then moved 65 yards in 10 plays, going up 14-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Dobbins — his fifth straight game with a score.

For an encore, Jackson directed a 13-play drive that chewed up another eight-plus minutes before Justin Tucker kicked a short field goal for a 17-0 lead.

The Ravens cruised through the second half, taking a 27-6 lead early in the fourth quarter on an 8-yard touchdown catch by Dez Bryant.

STAT PACK

Giants K Graham Gano tied a franchise record with his 29th consecutive successful field goal try. ... Jackson is 10-0 lifetime as a starter against NFC teams. ... Baltimore is 13-2 in December since the start of the 2018 season, and Jackson is 12-1 in the month with 11 straight wins.

GARRETT BACK

Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett was released from COVID-19 protocol Saturday and took the train to Baltimore with the team. After missing last week's game, Garrett watched from the sideline while the Giants tried to get back on track following a stretch in which they scored one touchdown in two games.

INJURIES

Giants: WR Golden Tate was inactive with a calf injury.

Ravens: C Patrick Mekari left with a back injury . ... CBs Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (shoulder) were inactive.

UP NEXT

The Giants close the regular season at home against Dallas on Sunday.

The Ravens head to Cincinnati on Sunday looking to complete a sweep of the Bengals, who they beat 27-3 in October.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to throw a pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball as New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry (24) and safety Xavier McKinney (29) try to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to throw a pass as New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) avoids a tackle by New York Giants strong safety Jabrill Peppers (21) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) dives across the goal line while scoring a touchdown on a run as New York Giants outside linebacker David Mayo (55) tries to stop him during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) Credit: Gail Burton Credit: Gail Burton