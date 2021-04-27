'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in 1974 cold-case murders

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday with Cottingham's lawyer.

Cottingham is currently in state prison on a life sentence for other murders. He has claimed he was responsible for up to 100 murders, but authorities in New York and New Jersey have linked him to 11 so far — including the two 1974 murders — though they believe the death toll is higher.

Cottingham has been in prison since 1981 but confessed to three of the murders, dating back to the late 1960s, last year.

He is known as the “Torso Killer” for brutally dismembering his victims by cutting off their limbs and heads. Mary Ann and Lorraine were found five days after they went missing — their nude, battered bodies discovered facedown in the woods of North Jersey.

Lorraine was reportedly found with a beaded bracelet and a necklace that read “Lorraine and Ricky,” a reference to her boyfriend. Mary Ann was discovered with a gold cross, a gift from her godfather.

As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors said Cottingham is expected to get two life sentences in July, to be served concurrently with the time he's already serving.

Cottingham didn't make a statement during Tuesday's hearing, but offered one- and two-word answers to questions posed by state Superior Court Judge Keith Bachmann and prosecutors.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles.