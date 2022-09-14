Tory Burch embraces flats and flowy form in new collection

“I wanted it to be more architectural and richer than just a minimalist piece. I wanted women … to feel unencumbered, so I really was thinking about the concept of the shape and form of their bodies, where they can move and be as empowered as they are feeling today,” Burch said.

The overall color palette was earth colors of brown, gray, olive, mustard and cream, but Burch often added a contrasting color like a bright white or yellow handbag, a shiny silver slingback flat or pea green mule.

There were many spring coats in the collection. A silk taffeta trench billowed easily in the river breeze, creating a lighter, freer look, and another — in stretch brown satin — took the classic staple up a glamour notch.

A shiny gold mid-length trench coat made of foiled leather was a standout look, and surely would brighten a rainy day. A calf-length silk shantung skirt with mirrored embroidery sparkled in the evening light.

The Burch brand — known for shoes and handbags — showed structured and boxy purses with double handles or short straps this season. The shoes were primarily very flat flats, another nod to comfort but with unique shapes that Burch said look “super interesting.”

“I really thought about the architecture behind those flats. There was a mule that had a built-in toe ring, but it’s the most comfortable shape and it’s also incredibly flattering.”

Celebrities in the front row included actors Sydney Sweeney, Jenna Coleman and Lana Condor, who called the collection “beautiful” and said she loved the show. “The flats are amazing. I saw a really, really cool one where it’s like the arch wasn’t there. It was just like the sole and then the heel and no arch.”

“Saturday Night Live” castmember Chloe Fineman said she’s a huge fan of Burch and is excited about the new collection. “I often said fashion before death,” Fineman joked. She was ogling the clothes but perhaps also taking notes. “This is my great love,” Fineman said. “My dream is to do a capsule collection with my sister.”

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Models in matching tracksuits rehearse for the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption Models in matching tracksuits rehearse for the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption Models in matching tracksuits line up backstage for rehearsals prior to the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption Models in matching tracksuits line up backstage for rehearsals prior to the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption A model walks in rehearsals for the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A model walks in rehearsals for the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Guests watch Tory Burch show during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Guests watch Tory Burch show during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption A model's reflection is seen in a mirror as she gets her makeup done backstage before the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes Combined Shape Caption A model's reflection is seen in a mirror as she gets her makeup done backstage before the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show at Pier 76 on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Credit: Charles Sykes Credit: Charles Sykes

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki

Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki Combined Shape Caption Fashion from the Tory Burch collection is modeled during Fashion Week on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) Credit: Andres Kudacki Credit: Andres Kudacki