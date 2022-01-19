Tottenham stages latest-ever comeback to win an EPL game

The previous latest comeback came in arguably the Premier League's most famous game, when Manchester City scored in the 92nd and 94th minutes to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 and clinch the title in May 2012.
As for Man United, Ralf Rangnick's under-pressure team put in a wretched first-half display at Brentford and was lucky to be 0-0 at halftime, only for Anthony Elanga — with his first Premier League goal — Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to score after the break in a 3-1 win. Ivan Toney pulled a late goal back for Brentford.
United stayed seventh but is one point behind Tottenham having played two games more.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80
Caption
Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scores his side's third goal past Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Credit: Rui Vieira
Caption
Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scores his side's third goal past Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Credit: Rui Vieira
Credit: Rui Vieira
Caption
Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scores his side's third goal past Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Credit: Rui Vieira
Caption
Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn scores his side's third goal past Leicester's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at King Power stadium in Leicester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Credit: Rui Vieira
Credit: Rui Vieira
Caption
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, 2nd left celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, 2nd left celebrates with team mates after scoring his side's third goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Caption
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Credit: Matt Dunham
Credit: Matt Dunham