Toughest coronavirus restrictions to be imposed on London

“We’ve currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant predominantly in the south of England although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas," he said. “And numbers are increasing rapidly.”

He didn't provide details about the virus variant, but said there was nothing to suggest it was more likely to cause serious disease, or that it wouldn't respond to a vaccine. Hancock said the government has notified the World Health Organization about the new variant.

Local officials in some boroughs of the capital have already advised some schools to close and move to online learning as coronavirus cases spike. On Sunday, Greenwich officials said the borough was experiencing a period of “exponential growth” in cases, with infection rates now at their highest since March.

Mayor Sadiq Kahn has suggested that the government asks all secondary schools and colleges in London to shut early before Christmas because of outbreaks among those ranging in age from 10 to 19.

People take part in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in Westminster, London, Monday Dec. 14, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Police detain a woman taking part in an anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown protest in Parliament Square, London, Monday Dec. 14, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau