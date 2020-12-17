Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England

A maximum of three households can mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people to be vigilant and keep Christmas celebrations small and short.

London and its surrounding areas came under Tier 3 restrictions on Wednesday, with the latest figures showing the capital now has the highest case rates in the country.

There were an estimated 319.3 cases per 100,000 people in London in the week to Dec. 13, according to a Public Health England report, compared to 200 per 100,000 in the previous week.

Infections are again rising in all but one region of England, with a total of 25,161 cases reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile in Wales, it emerged on Thursday that a computer problem caused a delay in the reporting of an extra 11,000 positive COVID-19 tests — meaning that cases in the region last week may have been twice as high as the figures first suggested.

The extra cases weren't included on top of a reported 11,911 positive cases last week because of maintenance work on public health databases.

The U.K. recorded another 612 COVID-19-related fatalities Wednesday, taking the total to 65,520 — Europe’s second-highest behind Italy.

