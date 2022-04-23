Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call

An official of the vessel's operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise, said he could not comment as he had to respond to calls from worried families of the passengers.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who was attending a two-day water summit in Kumamoto in southern Japan, was canceling his program for Sunday and was set to return to Tokyo to deal with the missing boat, the NHK public broadcaster reported.

High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon, according to a local fisheries cooperative. Japanese media reports said fishing boats had returned to port before noon because of the bad weather.

NHK said there was a warning for high waves of up to 3 meters (9 feet) high.

According to the operator's website, the tour takes about three hours and offers a scenic view of the western coast of the peninsula, including the nature and animals such as whales, dolphins and the brown bear. The national park is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site and is famous as the southernmost region to see drifting sea ice.

Combined Shape Caption This photo shows Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido on Sept. 25, 2021. A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough waters off northern Japan on Saturday, April 23, 2022 after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited