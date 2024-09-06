Tourists helicoptered down from Swiss mountain resort after mudslide cuts off road access

Valais authorities said a downpour overnight Wednesday to Thursday caused several rivers in the Saas Valley to overflow their banks between the towns of Stalden and Saas-Balen. They said the road was likely to be closed until at least early next week.

Local TV Canal 9 on Thursday aired video of surging, muddy and rock-laden torrents spilling across a road.

On Friday, public broadcaster RTS broadcast images of a long line of people, some dressed in hiking gear, waiting for the flights out.

British and Belgian tourists spoke about their dilemmas to the broadcaster, while some others stranded were shown making the best of the situation by toasting beers at a restaurant.

A spokesman for Air Zermatt said it wasn't immediately able to estimate how many people had been evacuated in the late-afternoon operation that ran before nightfall.

