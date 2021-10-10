Toymaker Hasbro's CEO Brian Goldner will take medical leave

In conjunction with appointing Stoddart as interim CEO, Hasbro’s board has reappointed Edward M. Philip as lead independent director, and Tracy A. Leinbach as chair of the nominating, governance and social responsibility committee of the board.

Philip has more than 30 years of business and management experience, including as both an operating executive and chief financial officer of multinational corporations. Leinbach served as the executive vice president and chief financial officer for Ryder System, Inc., a global logistics and transportation and supply chain solutions provider from 2003 until 2006.

“Brian has been an inspiring and visionary leader who has set Hasbro on an incredible path towards the future. All of us at Hasbro are thinking of him while he focuses on his health, "said Philp in a statement.

Hasbro's headquarters are in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

