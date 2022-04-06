Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

The Build Back Better bill would give EV buyers a $7,500 tax credit through 2026 to charge up sales. But the following year, only electric vehicles made in the U.S. would qualify for the credit. And the base credit rises by $4,500 if the vehicle is made at a U.S. plant that runs under a union-negotiated collective bargaining agreement. Only GM, Ford and Stellantis vehicles would qualify.

Carter, on a conference call with reporters, said Toyota lobbied against the additional credit only for union plants, calling it unfair to nonunion workers. “It just needs to be a level playing field,” Carter said. “We are not anti-EV credits."

Democrats backing the credits for EVs made by the United Auto Workers say supporting union jobs is good for the economy and communities because unions helped to build the middle class.

GM CEO Mary Barra has said automakers that offered electric vehicles early should not be placed at a disadvantage.

Restoring the credits is “a question that congress really needs to resolve,” Carter said.

Toyota plans to offer 30 fully electric vehicles from its Lexus and Toyota brands by 2030.