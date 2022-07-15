Toyota's Japan flagship Crown car to debut on global markets

Toyota, Japan's top automaker, sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year. It has a successful global luxury lineup called Lexus, whose cheapest models sell for about $35,000 in the U.S.

The Crown’s history parallels the rise of Toyota and of the modern Japanese economy, with the first sedan going on sale in Japan in 1955. “Some day a Crown,” was a tagline over the years. But the cars are not well-known abroad.

Toyoda called the Crown “the pride of Japan.” Company founder Kiichiro Toyoda, his grandfather, came up with the name.

“Nothing will make me happier than Japan’s Crown becoming loved by everyone around the world,” said Toyoda.

