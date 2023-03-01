Trades done days before deadline set table for more action

“Jonathan Quick is a two-time Stanley Cup winner who has been an outstanding goaltender in our league for a long time,” Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said. “And this deal provides us with draft capital that will be valuable as we move forward as an organization.”

It could add up to even more if they flip Quick to a contender looking for depth in net. Vegas, Toronto, Seattle and Pittsburgh are options.

Perhaps even Carolina, since the Hurricanes still have plenty of salary cap space left after acquiring winger Jesse Puljujarvi from Edmonton, which was clearing room to get Ekholm from Nashville. Goaltending injuries contributed to derailing the Hurricanes' playoff run last year, and now in first place with a deep roster, now's the chance to bolster the odds of coming out of a loaded Eastern Conference.

After NHL-leading Boston added size, toughness and depth by acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from Washington, the New York Rangers got elite playmakers Patrick Kane and Vladimir Tarasenko, New Jersey stocked up for now and later with big winger Timo Meier, Tampa Bay gave up the farm for Jeannot and Toronto added six new players over the past two weeks, Carolina has plenty of motivation to make another trade.

Injured Ducks defenseman John Klingberg, who was linked to the Hurricanes at the deadline last year before Dallas opted to keep him, is an option to help the power play, even though he's going through a rough season. Another is Arizona's Jakob Chychrun, the 24-year-old blue liner who has been on the block for more than a year.

The Oilers getting Ekholm, the Maple Leafs trading for Jake McCabe, Luke Schenn and Erik Gustafsson and the Kings making the move for Gavrikov dried up the landing spots for Chychrun.

But with an impetus to get something done with Chychrun before Friday, Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong could find a trade partner in an unlikely place. The Capitals have shown a willingness to buy as well as sell, giving up a first-round pick with Gustafsson to get Rasmus Sandin from Toronto, and because Chychrun is signed for two more years he's got value beyond teams looking ahead to the playoffs.

Columbus could even be a player for Chychrun with the extra high draft picks from the Kings — and more if Quick is on the move again.

AP freelance writer Jim Diamond in Nashville contributed.

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports