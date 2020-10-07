Trades start heating up at NHL draft as Penguins deal Murray

“He’s a proven goaltender who has considerable high-pressure experience and someone who we’re certain will serve as a exceptional mentor to our young group of upcoming goaltenders," Dorion said after trading one of his team's four second-round picks in this draft.

Minnesota got second- and third-round picks (37th and 70th overall) and sent a fourth (101st) to Nashville to take on the remainder of Bonino's contract. He's owed $4.1 million next season, while Kunin is a restricted free agent.

Nashville also put forward Kyle Turris and defenseman Steven Santini on buyout waivers. Turris had four years and $24 million left on his contract, so he’ll count $2 million against the Predators’ cap for the next eight seasons

The goalie market is hot leading up to the start of free agency Friday. Marc-Andre Fleury could soon be on the move if Vegas can find a taker for the 35-year-old three-time Stanley Cup winner.

Several netminders will be available in free agency, including 2018 Cup champion Braden Holtby and longtime face of the New York Rangers Henrik Lundqvist. The Washington Capitals are a "solid candidate" to sign Lundqvist, general manager Brian MacLellan has said.

