Trailblazing transgender lawmaker Georgina Beyer dies at 65

“Georgie was surrounded by her nearest and dearest 24/7 over the past week, she accepted what was happening, was cracking jokes and had a twinkle in her eye, right until the final moment,” they wrote.

They said she was a national treasure, or “taonga” in Indigenous Māori.

“Farewell Georgie, your love, compassion and all that you have done for the rainbow and many other communities will live on for ever,” they wrote.

Beyer, who was Māori, worked as a sex worker and nightclub performer before turning to politics. In 1995 she was elected mayor of the small North Island town of Carterton. Four years later, she won national office for the liberal Labour Party and remained a lawmaker until 2007.

She helped pass the landmark 2003 Prostitution Reform Act, which decriminalized sex work.

In a speech to lawmakers at the time, she said the protections the new law offered might have spared her being dragged into the sex industry at the age of 16, and from sex workers being threatened and raped without being able to seek help from police.

"I think of all the people I have known in that area who have suffered because of the hypocrisy of our society, which, on the one hand, can accept prostitution, while, on the other hand, wants to push it under the carpet and keep it in the twilight world that it exists in," she told lawmakers.

In 2004, she helped pass a law allowing same-sex civil unions. Nine years later, New Zealand passed a law allowing same-sex marriage.

Politicians from both sides of the aisle mourned her death Monday. Nicola Willis, the deputy leader of the conservative National Party, recalled Beyer as brave and gracious.

“We came from different political sides but she had the power to breach the divide,” Willis wrote on Twitter.