Train derailment that killed 3 in Germany apparently was caused by landslide

Investigators believe a landslide, brought on by heavy rainfall, likely caused a regional train to derail in southern Germany, killing three people and injuring 41 more
By STEFANIE DAZIO – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — Investigators believe a landslide, brought on by heavy rainfall, likely caused a regional train to derail in southern Germany, killing three people and injuring 41 more.

More than 100 people were aboard the Deutsche Bahn train when at least two carriages derailed Sunday evening in a forested area near Riedlingen, about 158 kilometers (98 miles) west of Munich.

The train's driver, another employee and a passenger were killed, police said early Monday. Some of the 41 injured were seriously hurt.

Police said the downpours in the area caused a sewage shaft to overflow, likely triggering the landslide of an embankment where the derailment occurred.

There was no evidence of an external influence that could have caused the derailment, police said.

Wagons of a derailed regional passenger train lie on a railroad line near Riedlingen, Germany, Monday, July 28, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

icon to expand image

Emergency services work on the tracks by a landslide after a regional passenger train derailed near Riedlingen, Germany, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Nico Pointner/dpa via AP)

icon to expand image

Wagons of a derailed regional passenger train lie on a railroad line near Riedlingen, Germany, early Sunday, July 28, 2025. (Dpa via AP)

icon to expand image

District fire chief of the Biberach district, Charlotte Ziller, left, shows the district administrator of the Biberach district, Mario Glaser, and Interior Minister Thomas Strobel, center, the scene of the derailed regional passenger train accident near Riedlingen, Germany, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Thomas Warnack/dpa via AP)

icon to expand image

