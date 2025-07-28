Train derailment that killed 3 in Germany apparently was caused by landslide

The train's driver, another employee and a passenger were killed, police said early Monday. Some of the 41 injured were seriously hurt.

Police said the downpours in the area caused a sewage shaft to overflow, likely triggering the landslide of an embankment where the derailment occurred.

There was no evidence of an external influence that could have caused the derailment, police said.

