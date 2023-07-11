BreakingNews
JUST IN: Wright-Patterson says 500 gallons of coolant spilled into sewer drain system on Area B
X

Train derails at Union Station in Washington, causing delays but no serious injuries

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By Associated Press
45 minutes ago
A pair of Amtrak train cars has derailed outside of Washington D

WASHINGTON (AP) — A pair of Amtrak train cars derailed Tuesday morning outside of Washington D.C.'s Union Station, causing delays but no significant injuries, according to authorities.

The incident took place before 9 a.m. in a tunnel near the Union Station entrance, and involved an incoming train arriving from Norfolk, Virginia. Both derailed train cars remained upright. Fire officials and medics boarded the train but reported no serious injuries among the passengers, although one Amtrak employee was taken to a medical facility for a minor issue.

Union Station is a major regional hub and the derailment has caused delays and suspended service to Arlington and Richmond, Virginia, according to Amtrak.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
A grand jury sworn in Tuesday could decide whether Trump is charged...
2
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of...
3
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership; Zelenskyy...
4
Todd Haynes' 'May December' to open 61st New York Film Festival
5
Israelis block highways and throng airport in protest at government's...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top