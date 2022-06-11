Trainer Eric Reed takes blame for Rich Strike performance

Unlike the Derby, there was no massive closing kick on the rail and the Rick Dawson-owned colt finished sixth in the eight-horse field, almost 14 lengths behind the winner.

Reed said it's a big difference when a horse is focused on getting to the rail instead of trying to win.

“We’ve got a nice horse,” Reed said. “ He does everything the right way. He’s a magnificent animal, but he’s a very routine horse. And I should probably have not tried to do what I did with him today.”

Dawson didn't think there was any technical reason Rich Strike didn't run well. It just wasn't his day.

Rich Strike was bumped slightly after the filly Nest stumbled at the start and he ran at the rear of the track through a slow first six furlongs (1:13.23) in the 1 1/2-mile race.

“It just wasn’t his day,” Leon said.

Still, there are always going to be a lot of people who remember Rich Strike. The colt found a way into the Derby afterEthereal Road was scratched the day before the opening jewel of the Triple Crown because of a quarter crack.

That got Rich Strike into the Derby and the colt stunned the thoroughbred world, crossing the finish line at Churchill Downs wearing the No. 21 saddle cloth.

“He will always be the Kentucky Derby winner, they can’t take that away from us," Dawson said. "We’re not done now.”

The win also thrust Leon, a journeyman jockey, into the spotlight. He recalled people walking up to him and asking for autographs for the first time.

“People constantly say my name, say nice things to me, I love this country,” the 32-year-old rider from Venezuela said.

Reed and Dawson said the immediate plans are to point Rich Strike to run in the Travers at Saratoga this summer.

Combined Shape Caption Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates after Mo Donegal (6) won the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Credit: John Minchillo

Combined Shape Caption Flightline (1), with jockey Flavien Prat up, wins The Hill 'N' Dale Metropolitan horse race before the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Horses leave the starting gate during the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Mo Donegal (6), with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., won the race. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II

Combined Shape Caption Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. clenches his fist as Mo Donegal (6) is led after winning the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Credit: Frank Franklin II