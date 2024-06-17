Trains collide in eastern India, killing at least 5 with rescue work ongoing

NEW DELHI (AP) — Five people died and several were injured when a cargo train rammed into a passenger train in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Monday, local media reported.

The state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X that a goods train had collided with Kanchanjunga Express in the state's Darjeeling district. She added that rescue work was ongoing, with a team of doctors, disaster teams and ambulances at the site. “Action on war-footing initiated,” she said.